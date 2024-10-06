Jordan Mason News: Loses first fumble of career

Mason rushed 14 times for 89 yards and caught his lone target of nine yards while coughing up a fumble in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Mason's lost a fumble on his last touch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's narrow. The rare folly cost San Francisco dearly in the late loss, but it was also the third-year back's first lost fumble of his career. Mason still produced well on a per-touch basis and remains the unquestioned starter until Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) returns from injury. A road tilt against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football is on tap for Mason and the 49ers in Week 6.