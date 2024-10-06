Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason News: Loses first fumble of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 6, 2024

Mason rushed 14 times for 89 yards and caught his lone target of nine yards while coughing up a fumble in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Mason's lost a fumble on his last touch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's narrow. The rare folly cost San Francisco dearly in the late loss, but it was also the third-year back's first lost fumble of his career. Mason still produced well on a per-touch basis and remains the unquestioned starter until Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) returns from injury. A road tilt against the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football is on tap for Mason and the 49ers in Week 6.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
