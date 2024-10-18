Fantasy Football
Jordan Mason headshot

Jordan Mason News: No injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 2:36pm

Mason (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Mason will return to his lead role in the San Francisco backfield after an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder kept him off the field for all but one snap during the second half of last Thursday's win at Seattle. He's been practicing all week, albeit in a a non-contact jersey. That does hint at some risk of complications in-game, but the upside generally outweighs the downside risk when dealing with a player that's provided such strong production. Meanwhile, fellow 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) has yet to resume practicing.

Jordan Mason
San Francisco 49ers
