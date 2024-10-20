Jordan Mason News: Not limited by shoulder injury

Mason rushed 14 times for 58 yards and caught both of his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-18 loss to the Chiefs.

Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in the 49ers' win over the Seahawks on Oct. 9, but the extended rest between that contest and Sunday's allowed San Francisco's starting tailback to suit up without restrictions against the Chiefs. The 25-year-old averaged 4,1 yards per carry in the loss, falling victim to a poor game script en route to a modest fantasy line. Quarterback Brock Purdy vultured both of San Francisco's rushing scores Sunday, but Mason operated as the primary back with backup Isaac Guerendo receiving just one carry in the loss. Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) is nearing a return from injury, so make sure to monitor the superstar's status ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Cowboys, as his return would effectively eliminate Mason's massive fantasy value. For now, we will assume the latter will lead San Francisco's rushing attack against Dallas in Week 8.