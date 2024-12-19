Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jordan Morgan headshot

Jordan Morgan Injury: Done for the year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Morgan is out for the rest of the season due to his recurring right-shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The injury has limited the 2024 first-round pick to just six games this season, and he has been on injured reserve since Nov. 16, with Sean Rhyan serving as the team's starting right guard. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur told Schneidman on the "Matt LaFleur Podcast" that Morgan had surgery on the shoulder recently and was seen in the locker room with his right arm in a sling. Morgan also worked with the first team over the summer before the injury and should compete for a starting job again in 2025, per Schneidman.

Jordan Morgan
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now