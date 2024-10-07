Jordan Whittington Injury: Dealing with shoulder issue

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Whittington is contending with a shoulder issue following Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

On the plus side, McVay noted that Whittington's availability following the Rams' Week 6 bye shouldn't be affected by the issue. That said, the wideout's status will be worth tracking once the team returns to practice ahead of an Oct. 20 home contest against the Raiders. Whittington has led the Rams with a 13-151-0 receiving line on 18 targets over the past two weeks, but he could lose out on some looks if Cooper Kupp (ankle) and/or Puka Nacua (knee) are able to return to the lineup coming out of the bye week.