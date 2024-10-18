Jordan Whittington Injury: Expected to play

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Whittington (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper Kupp, on the other hand, is considered truly questionable due to the ankle injury that's held him out since Week 2. Whittington suffered a shoulder injury Week 5, right before a bye week, and it seems he'll avoid any missed time. He drew 18 targets over the past two games but wouldn't be likely to approach that volume with Kupp back in the lineup.