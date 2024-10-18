Jordan Whittington Injury: Listed as questionable

Whittington (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Whittington and Cooper Kupp (ankle) both are listed as questionable after being limited practice participants Wednesday through Friday, with coach Sean McVay saying Friday that Whittington is expected to play but Kupp may come down to a game-time decision. Whittington drew 18 targets in the final two games before a Week 6 bye, handling a near-every-down role alongside WRs Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell. Kupp's return would obviously complicate things, at least in terms of projected target volume if not automatically playing time.