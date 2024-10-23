Jordan Whittington Injury: Not playing Thursday

Whittington (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Whittington earned some sway in a Rams passing game missing Puka Nacua (knee) since Week 1 and Cooper Kupp (ankle) since Week 2, culminating with 13 combined catches (on 18 targets) for 151 yards between Weeks 4 and 5. However, Whittington emerged from a Week 5 loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury, and even with the benefit of a Week 6 bye, he handled just nine offensive snaps and wasn't targeted this past Sunday versus the Raiders. Now that Whittington is out Week 8, Kupp will be available, Nacua is listed as questionable but remains on injured reserve, and Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith all are healthy, which may not leave much work for Whittington once he gets healthy.