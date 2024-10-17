Jordan Whittington Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Whittington (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Whittington now has put together back-to-back capped sessions out of the Rams' Week 6 bye due to a shoulder injury that he sustained Week 5 against the Packers. Friday's practice report likely will give a sense of Whittington's odds to suit up Sunday versus the Raiders, a contest in which fellow WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), who also has been limited Wednesday and Thursday, may return to action. If both players are able to play this weekend, Whittington likely would take a step back in terms of target share.