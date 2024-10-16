Jordan Whittington Injury: Set for limited practice Wednesday

Coach Sean McVay said Whittington (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Whittington emerged from a Week 5 loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury, but even with a Week 6 bye to recover, he won't be able to handle a full allotment of practice reps to begin this week. He thus will have two more chances to get back to full participation before the Rams potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. There's a chance Cooper Kupp (ankle) returns to action this weekend, but if he doesn't and Whittington is active, the rookie sixth-round pick would be in line for another significant workload, which has amounted to 18 targets the last two contests.