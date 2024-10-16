Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jordan Whittington headshot

Jordan Whittington Injury: Set for limited practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 16, 2024

Coach Sean McVay said Whittington (shoulder) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Whittington emerged from a Week 5 loss to the Packers with a shoulder injury, but even with a Week 6 bye to recover, he won't be able to handle a full allotment of practice reps to begin this week. He thus will have two more chances to get back to full participation before the Rams potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Raiders. There's a chance Cooper Kupp (ankle) returns to action this weekend, but if he doesn't and Whittington is active, the rookie sixth-round pick would be in line for another significant workload, which has amounted to 18 targets the last two contests.

Jordan Whittington
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News