Jordan Whittington Injury: Stays limited in practice

Whittington (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

With back-to-back capped sessions under his belt this week, Whittington already has managed more work than he did a week ago before he sat out last Thursday's win against the Vikings. Meanwhile, Puka Nacua aggravated his right knee injury during this Thursday's session, which could set the stage for Whittington to regain some sway in the Rams offense if he's able to suit up Sunday in Seattle and Nacua again is forced to miss time. In the end, Friday's practice report could shed some light on the overall state of L.A.'s receiving corps.