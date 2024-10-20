Jordan Whittington News: Active in Week 7

Whittington (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Whittington came out of the Rams' last contest Week 5 with a shoulder injury, but he seemingly benefited from the team's ensuing bye, parlaying three limited practices into a questionable designation and eventual active status. Fellow WR Cooper Kupp made an effort to return from the left high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him since the first half of Week 2 but ultimately will log a fourth straight DNP. Whittington thus will have plenty of opportunities in L.A.'s passing game along with Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson.