Jordan Whittington News: Active in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Whittington (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Whittington came out of the Rams' last contest Week 5 with a shoulder injury, but he seemingly benefited from the team's ensuing bye, parlaying three limited practices into a questionable designation and eventual active status. Fellow WR Cooper Kupp made an effort to return from the left high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him since the first half of Week 2 but ultimately will log a fourth straight DNP. Whittington thus will have plenty of opportunities in L.A.'s passing game along with Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson.

