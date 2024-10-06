Jordan Whittington News: Career-best showing

Whittington recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

Whittington had a slow start to the game, as he had just one catch for seven yards at halftime. However, his role grew as the Rams went into catch-up mode in the final quarter when he managed three catches for 43 yards and a 31-yard reception immediately after halftime for his longest gain of the day. Whittington has stepped up in the absence of Cooper Kupp (ankle) to record a combined 18 targets in the last two games, though Kupp could return in Week 7 after the team's Week 6 bye. That would likely make Whittington an afterthought in the Rams' offense once again.