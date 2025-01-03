Fantasy Football
Jordan Whittington headshot

Jordan Whittington News: Cleared to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Whittington (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Whittington was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full session Friday and is good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. With Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp unlikely to play and resting up for the playoffs next weekend, Whittington should see an elevated offensive role alongside fellow WRs Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson. They will be catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jordan Whittington
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
