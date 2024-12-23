Jordyn Brooks Injury: Sacks Purdy in Week 16

Brooks (quadriceps/knee) registered seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in the Dolphins' 29-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Brooks logged his third sack of the season Sunday when he took down Brock Purdy for a six-yard loss midway through the first quarter. Brooks left the game early in the fourth quarter due to quadricep and knee injuries, but he managed to return for the 49ers' final offensive drive late in the same frame. Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, head coach Mike McDaniel expressed optimism Monday that Brooks would be able to play in the Dolphins' Week 17 matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Dec. 29. Brooks' practice participation will be worth monitoring to determine his status for Miami's penultimate regular-season game.