Josh Allen News: Banged up following Week 4

Allen took a big hit to his back in Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that his quarterback is "sore" but "should be fine," Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills tried a trick play when they were attempting to mount a comeback in a game the Ravens were dominating, and it almost ended up costing them more than just one contest. Allen could be limited during practice this week, but there's almost no chance he misses Sunday's game against the Texans -- and against ex-teammate Stefon Diggs.