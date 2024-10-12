Josh Downs Injury: Expected to suit up Week 6

Downs (toe) is likely to play in Sunday's contest against the Titans, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Downs missed the first two practices of the week due to a toe injury, but he was able to return to a full practice session Friday. Though he was given a designation of questionable heading into the weekend, it appears the wideout will be able to participate in Sunday's clash with Tennessee. Fellow wide receiver Michael Pittman's (back) chances of suiting up "seem good" as well, and quarterback Anthony Richardson is also looking likely to play, per Holder, in which case the Colts' passing game will be very close to full strength. It's worth noting, however, that Downs tallied only three catches for 22 yards with Richardson at the helm Week 3 versus Chicago, while he recorded a 17-151-1 line in two games with Joe Flacco throwing most of the passes across Weeks 4 and 5. Flacco will likely return to a backup role if Richardson is indeed able to return to action Sunday.