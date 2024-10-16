Josh Downs Injury: Held out of practice

Downs (toe) isn't practicing Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Downs played through the injury Sunday against the Titans, catching seven of his team-high nine targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 victory. He missed the first two practices of last week but then returned as a full participant Friday and ended up handling his normal workload (80 percent snap share, 79 percent route share) after being listed as questionable on the final injury report. With no reports of a setback, Downs seemingly has a good chance to play again this Sunday against the Dolphins, although his volume projection takes a hit with Anthony Richardson (oblique) expected to step back in as the starting quarterback while Joe Flacco returns to the bench.