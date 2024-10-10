Josh Downs Injury: Not spotted Thursday

Downs (toe) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Downs and Michael Pittman (back) are both absent from a second consecutive practice, casting doubt on the availability of both wideouts for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Titans. Friday's practice will represent the final chance for both Downs and Pittman to upgrade their activity levels ahead of Week 6 action. Downs is dealing with a toe injury sustained during Indianapolis' loss to Jacksonville in Week 5, a game in which he secured nine of 12 targets for 69 yards.