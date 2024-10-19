Josh Downs Injury: On track to play Sunday

Downs (toe) is expected to play Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Additionally, Michael Pittman (back) and Alec Pierce (shoulder) are both expected to play after all three Colts wideouts were listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report. Anthony Richardson is back under center this week for Indianapolis, capping the floors and ceilings of the wide receiver trio. Downs produced a 3-22-0 line on five targets in his lone game with Richardson under center back in Week 3.