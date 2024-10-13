Josh Downs News: Good to go Sunday

Downs (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Indianapolis will have both of its top two wideouts available for Week 6, as Downs and Michael Pittman (back) are slated to play despite carrying questionable tags into the weekend. Downs missed a pair of practices to begin Week 6 prep, but since he finished with a full practice Friday, he shouldn't be subject to any restrictions with his snaps Sunday. For the second week in a row, Downs will be working with Joe Flacco at quarterback, as Anthony Richardson will get another game off while he continues to manage an oblique injury. While Flacco was under center for last week's loss to Jacksonville, Downs reeled in nine of his season-high 12 targets for 69 yards.