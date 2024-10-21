Josh Downs News: Just one reception in win

Downs had just one reception for three yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Miami.

Anthony Richardson struggled in the passing game by going 10-of-24 for just 129 yards leaving little production for Downs and the Indy wideouts. Downs had 16 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown the prior two weeks with Joe Flacco at quarterback, but has had little production with Richardson under center. Downs had just three receptions for 22 yards Week 3 against Chicago in Richardson's other full start with Downs also healthy. Downs looks like a risky fantasy option with Richardson as the starter as a result.