Josh Downs News: Paces pass catchers in win

Downs brought in seven of nine targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday. He also returned four punts for 67 yards.

Downs' reception, yardage and target totals all set the pace for the Colts on the afternoon, and the second-year wideout also opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown grab to cap off the opening possession of the contest. Downs has at least seven catches and Sunday's yardage total in three consecutive games, and he should finally have a chance to play a full game with Anthony Richardson (oblique) in 2024 during a Week 7 home battle against the Dolphins.