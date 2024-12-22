Josh Downs News: Productive in high-scoring victory

Downs brought in three of four targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 38-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

On an afternoon where Anthony Richardson attempted just 11 passes and finished with a modest 131 yards through the air, Downs' reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all team highs. The second-year wideout also recorded his fifth touchdown grab of the season on a nifty 27-yard catch and run late in the second quarter where he successfully tiptoed the right sideline on his way to the end zone. Downs' production, along with that of the rest of Indianapolis' pass catchers, remains hard to trust with Richardson under center, but the talented receiver still carries upside on paper against a vulnerable Giants secondary on the road in Week 17.