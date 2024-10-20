Josh Downs News: Ready to play Sunday

Downs (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Downs was one of three Colts wideouts listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but he, Michael Pittman (back) and Alec Pierce (shoulder) will all be available to give quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique) his full assortment of weapons in the passing game as he returns from a two-game absence. While Richardson missed Weeks 5 and 6 and most of the Week 3 game with the injury, Downs produced a 24-217-2 receiving line on 30 targets while Joe Flacco presided over the offense. In his lone full game with Richardson this season back in Week 3 against the Bears, Downs was much less productive (three catches for 22 yards on five targets).