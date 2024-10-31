Josh Downs News: Turns in full practice

Downs (toe) was a full practice participant Thursday.

Downs' return to a full practice likely confirms that his absence from Wednesday's session was likely maintenance-related. The second-year receiver shouldn't face any limitations Sunday at Minnesota, and his fantasy outlook moving forward should be trending upward with the Colts electing to move forward with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback rather than Anthony Richardson. While Flacco was under center for most of the Colts' three games from Weeks 4 through 6, Downs produced a 24-217-2 receiving line on 30 targets.