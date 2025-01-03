Josh Jacobs News: No injury designation

Jacobs (wrist) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Jacobs never seemed in real danger of missing the game and figures to occupy his usual role as Green Bay's workhorse. There is some chance of his usage eventually being scaled back, however, as the team's chances to move up from the seventh seed to No. 6 depend on the Cowboys beating the Commanders in a game that takes place at the same time as Green Bay's. In other words, the Packers may start to pull starters if it looks like a victory won't help them avoid a first-round trip to Philadelphia.