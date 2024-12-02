Josh Reynolds Injury: Downgraded to out for MNF

Reynolds (hand) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the Browns, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds will not be activated from injured reserve in time for Monday night's contest. The Broncos had listed Reynolds as questionable on Saturday's final injury report. In Reynolds' absence, the Broncos will continue to roll with Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims at wide receiver. Reynolds' next chance to play will be in Week 15 against the Colts following Denver's Week 14 bye.