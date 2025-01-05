Fantasy Football
Joshua Dobbs News: Fills box score in losing effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Dobbs completed 29 of 43 pass attempts for 326 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing eight times for 17 yards and a third score while coughing up a fumble in Sunday's 47-24 loss to Arizona.

Dobbs showed mixed results in his first official start with San Francisco after finishing last week's contest in place of Brock Purdy (elbow). The Passtronaut took DFS players on a wild ride that resulted in gaudy fantasy totals despite committing three turnovers against Arizona. The journeyman backup likely cemented a similar role next season, whether he returns to the 49ers or latches on to another club.

