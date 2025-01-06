Jude McAtamney News: Staying with Giants
The Giants signed McAtamney to a reserve/future contract Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
McAtamney signed with the Giants in May of 2024 and was assigned to the exempt/international roster spot. He didn't make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was retained on the practice squad and ended up being elevated for Week 9 against the Commanders due to abdominal and hamstring injuries to Greg Joseph and Graham Gano, respectively. McAtamney made a 31-yard field goal and his lone extra-point try in his only outing of the regular season, and he'll have the opportunity to earn the Giants' starting kicking job for 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now