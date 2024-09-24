Justice Hill: Efficient in win

Hill had five carries for 33 yards and added a pair of receptions for 21 yards on two targets Sunday against the Cowboys.

It was a season-low in snap share for Hill but he was still effective when called upon by averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 10.5 yards per target. Hill's diminished playing time likely had to do with Baltimore's run-heavy approach that leaned on Derrick Henry. Hill is still Baltimore's best pass-catching back but his week-to-week projection is volatile. He had eight targets in the first game and has four total targets over the last two games. It will be worth monitoring whether Baltimore sticks with such a run-first approach Sunday against Buffalo.