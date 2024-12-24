Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justice Hill headshot

Justice Hill Injury: Missing Christmas Day game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

The Ravens have ruled Hill (concussion) out for Wednesday's game against the Texans.

Hill was knocked out of Saturday's 34-17 win over the Steelers after his head hit the turf violently when he was brought down on a 25-yard run in the second quarter. Unsurprisingly, Hill was unable to clear the five-step concussion protocol on a short week, and he'll miss his first game of the season Wednesday. With Hill sidelined, Rasheen Ali and Keaton Mitchell will be the available depth options in the backfield behind starter Derrick Henry.

Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now