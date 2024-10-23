Justice Hill News: Finds end zone in win

Hill rushed five times for four yards while catching all three of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Hill scored his second receiving touchdown of the year Monday, while finding little success on the ground. Meanwhile, fellow running back Derrick Henry continued to dominate as a rusher. Despite seeing his role shrink as the season has progressed, the 26-year-old Hill retains a bit of stand-alone value as the No. 2 running back on a good offense. However, barring an injury to Henry, Hill remains difficult to count on for consistent weekly production. The veteran is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes when the Ravens visit the Browns in Week 8.