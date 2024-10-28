Justice Hill News: Little usage Sunday

Hill had two carries for five yards and added a 14-yard reception Sunday against the Browns.

Hill played one of his higher snap shares of the season but didn't make much of an impact in the box score with three total touches for 19 yards. The common theme of Hill's useful fantasy games this season has been target volume. In the five games in which Hill had fewer than three targets, he has averaged 4.08 PPR points. Additionally, it's difficult to predict the game scripts where the running backs will be active in the passing game. Baltimore hosts a tough Denver defense in Week 9.