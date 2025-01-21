Justice Hill News: Solid season from scrimmage

Hill finished the season with 47 carries for 228 yards and a touchdown while adding 42 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns on 51 targets.

The veteran was a valuable second option in the Baltimore backfield behind Derrick Henry this season with four combined touchdowns and new carer highs across the board as a pass-catcher. Hill's 42 receptions ranked 15th among running backs and his 383 receiving yards ranked 11th at his position as well. He also provided some tough running in Baltimore's playoff loss to Buffalo with 50 yards on six attempts. Hill inked a two-year extension in September 2024 and projects to be back with his $2.4M cap hit in 2025. It will be interesting to see how Hill's role changes, if at all, with Keaton Mitchell back to full speed after missing much of the season recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2023 campaign.