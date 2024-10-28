Justin Fields Injury: In line to sit out Monday

Fields (hamstring) is in line to be inactive and serve as the Steelers' emergency third quarterback Monday against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Pittsburgh added Fields to its injury report Sunday as questionable for Week 8 action due to a hamstring issue. Garafolo reports that the health concern is a minor one, but the team will exercise caution with Fields with a Week 9 bye on tap. As a result, Russell Wilson will continue to lead the Steelers offense, while Kyle Allen bumps up to handle backup QB duties.