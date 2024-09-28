Justin Herbert Injury: Expected to play

Herbert (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Herbert, who is listed as questionable for the contest, will go through a pre-game warmup to determine completely if he's able to go, but the expectation is that the franchise signal caller will be available for the pivotal divisional matchup against the Chiefs. The fifth-year starter played in a similar circumstance last week, only to leave early in the fourth quarter after aggravating the reported high-ankle sprain. The Chargers have an early bye next week and this week are expecting to miss both starting tackles, Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee), so it wasn't a guarantee Herbert would play in this one. Expect the offense to lean heavily on the rushing attack, like it always does, to neutralize the high-scoring capability of the Chiefs and try to keep the game close.