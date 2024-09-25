Justin Herbert Injury: Making progress

Chargers head caoch Jim Harbaugh noted Wednesday that the MRI that Herbert (ankle) underwent Monday showed that the quarterback is "progressing," Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Harbaugh added that Herbert might take part in practice in some capacity Wednesday after shedding the walking boot on his right ankle. The Chargers will release their first Week 4 injury report later Wednesday, when the extent of Herbert's practice participation will be known. In any case, the signal-caller's status will need to be monitored closely ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. After Herbert aggravated his right ankle sprain in the Chargers' Week 3 loss to the Steelers, the Chargers could opt to take a more cautious approach with the quarterback in Week 4. Taylor Heinicke came to replace Herbert in the loss to Pittsburgh, and Heinicke and Easton Stick could both be candidates to start against the Chiefs if Herbert is unable to play.