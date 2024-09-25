Justin Herbert Injury: Practices in limited capacity

Herbert (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Herbert said Wednesday that his ankle feels better than it did at this stage last week, while adding that he's feeling "less pain" and was able to do some 7-on-7 work during his limited session. Though the Chargers are on bye Week 5 and could benefit from having Herbert get some extended rest for the ankle injury he aggravated in the Week 3 loss to the Steelers, the quarterback acknowledged that he "doesn't think" he'll be held out this Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Chargers will see how Herbert's ankle holds up in practices the next two days before potentially giving him a designation heading into Sunday.