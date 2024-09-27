Justin Herbert Injury: Questionable for Week 4

Herbert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Herbert, who was limited in all three of the Chargers' practices this week, previously relayed that he's "doing everything he can" to play this weekend despite having aggravated his high right-ankle sprain last Sunday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports. While it's possible that the Chargers could consider erring on the side of caution with Herbert, considering the team is on bye Week 5, the QB indicated Wednesday he doesn't "think that's the way we're heading." Look for added information concerning his status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday in advance of the team's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Herbert is held out versus Kansas City, Taylor Heinicke would presumably fill in, per Rhim.