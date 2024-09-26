Justin Herbert Injury: Still limited at practice

Herbert (ankle) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Herbert, who was also listed as limited Wednesday, previously noted that he is "doing everything he can" to play Sunday against the Chiefs despite having aggravated his high right ankle sprain during Week 3 action, per Kris Rhim of ESPN. With the Chargers on bye in Week 5, Herbert acknowledged Wednesday that the team has had discussions about him possibly sitting out Sunday in order to rest his ankle, but the QB noted he doesn't "think that's the way we're heading." Friday's injury report will add further context regarding Herbert's Week 4 status, but chances are, he'll head into the weekend listed as questionable. Taylor Heinicke would presumably start versus Kansas City in the event Herbert ends up being deemed unavailable for Los Angeles' 4:25 ET contest.