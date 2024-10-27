Justin Herbert News: Heating up after slow start

Herbert completed 20 of 32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints. He added 49 yards on four rushing attempts.

Herbert threw second-half touchdowns of 60 and nine yards to Ladd McConkey as the Chargers pulled away for an easy win. The fifth-year quarterback's rushing total was bolstered by a career-long 38-yard run in the first quarter. Herbert has averaged 314 passing yards in his last two games after averaging only 163 passing yards per game in his first five starts this season. He seems to be fully recovered from the ankle injury that bothered him earlier in the season, which bodes well for Herbert's chances of building on his recent uptick in Week 9 against the Browns.