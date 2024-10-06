Justin Jefferson News: Inefficient on 14 targets

Jefferson recorded six receptions on 14 targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over the Jets.

Jefferson got off to a quick start, as he had three receptions for 33 yards on Minnesota's first offensive possession and had an additional catch for 28 yards before halftime. However, with the Vikings in control of the game for most of the final two quarters, he saw more limited opportunities and also struggled to connect with Sam Darnold. Though it wasn't Jefferson's most prolific performance, he now has at least 80 yards in each of his last four games and Sunday marked his first contest without a touchdown this season.