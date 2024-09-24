Justin Jefferson: No concern about hand injury

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that the Vikings have no concern about Jefferson's availability for Sunday's game against the Packers after the receiver jammed a finger on his right hand in a Week 3 win over the Texans, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The jammed finger may have contributed to the drop that Jefferson had on one of his two targets in the second half of the 34-7 win over the Texans, though he produced well enough in the first two quarters (six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown on six targets) to satisfy fantasy managers. While Jefferson was sent for X-rays after the game, the scans revealed no fractures to any of his fingers. He may be dealing with some discomfort, but the issue shouldn't affect his playing time and usage in Week 4.