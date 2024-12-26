Justin Tucker News: Perfect on Christmas Day
Tucker converted on his lone field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during the Ravens' 31-2 win over the Texans on Wednesday.
Tucker nailed a 52-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give the Ravens a 10-0 lead. The All-Pro kicker has been uncharacteristically innaccurate this season, converting on just 73.3 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he hasn't missed a kick since the Ravens' Week 14 bye, going 3-for-3 on field-goal tries and 13-for-13 on his extra-point attempts over Baltimore's last three games. Tucker will look to finish the regular season strong against the Browns on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now