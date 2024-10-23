Juwan Johnson Injury: Limited by shoulder issue

Johnson practiced on a limited basis Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Johnson previously dealt with a forearm issue during Week 5 prep, but he's been able to suit up in all seven games this season and earn at least a 50 percent snap share in five consecutive contests. He hasn't produced much during those five weeks, accruing a 13-110-0 line in 17 targets, even with Taysom Hill (rib) sidelined for four of them. Both Johnson and Hill had caps on their practice reps Wednesday, so the statuses of both will need to be monitored as the week goes on.