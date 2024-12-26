Juwan Johnson Injury: Manages limited practice Thursday

Johnson (foot) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Johnson had his reps capped for the second day in a row as he continues to work through a foot issue that has resulted in the Saints listing him on injury reports for four consecutive weeks. He's managed to play in each of the previous three contests, and assuming he's experiencing no setbacks during his Week 17 prep, he should be ready to play Sunday against the Raiders. Even though he's played at least two-thirds of the offensive snaps in every game since the Saints' Week 12 bye, his fantasy prospects have taken a hit while Derek Carr (hand) has been out of the lineup the past two contests. Carr hasn't been officially ruled out for the Week 17 matchup with the Raiders but doesn't appear to be trending toward playing, likely putting Johnson on track to work with Spencer Rattler as his quarterback for at least one more game.