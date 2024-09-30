Juwan Johnson News: Breaks catchless streak

Johnson caught two of three targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Falcons.

Johnson logged his first targets since the season opener versus Carolina. The 6-foot-4 tight end also would have finished with one more target and catch, as he had a 28-yard catch wiped off the board by an offensive holding penalty early in the third quarter. The 6-foot-4 tight end looked like a total non-factor and was overshadowed for playing time by Foster Moreau over the last two weeks. But Johnson played a season-high 67 percent of offensive snaps compared to 57 percent for Moreau in Week 4. Neither Johnson nor Moreau has had a consistent role in the receiving game so far this season, combining for 12 total targets over four games. There's not much reason to expect that their roles will increase during their next game versus Kansas City on Monday, Oct. 7.