Juwan Johnson News: Catches five passes Week 5

Johnson reeled in all five targets for 31 yards during Monday's 26-13 defeat against Kansas City.

The Saints' tight end got more involved Week 5, and Johnson benefitted with season-highs across the board. He also played over 70 percent of offensive snaps for the first time this year. But, the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher still didn't catch a touchdown for the fourth week in a row. Insetad, fellow tight end Foster Moreau hauled in a six-yard touchdown pass on his second and final target of the game in the fourth quarter. The Saints' passing game was still focused around Rashid Shaheed and Alvin Kamara, as these two logged nine and eight targets, respectively. It will be interesting to see how/if the team's offensive gameplan changes with quarterback Derek Carr expected to miss multiple weeks with an oblique injury sustained late in Monday's loss. In the meantime, either Jake Haener or rookie Spencer Rattler should step in under versus the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 13.