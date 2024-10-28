Juwan Johnson News: Cleared after being evaluated

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Johnson (head) is fully cleared after having been evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Johnson was evaluated late during New Orleans' loss to Los Angeles in Week 8, but he's good to go for Sunday's road matchup against Carolina. Prior to being forced out versus the Chargers, Johnson had secured three of four targets for 48 yards. With quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) trending in the right direction to return Week 9, Johnson and the Saints' passing game as a whole could be positioned to benefit from a notable boost.